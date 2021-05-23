Ron Hill, former British marathon runner, dies aged 82

Marathon legend Ron Hill has died at the age of 82

Former British marathon runner Ron Hill has died at the age of 82.

The 1969 European Athletics Championships marathon gold-medal winner was the second man to break the two hours and 10 minutes barrier in the discipline.

The Accrington-born distance runner claimed marathon gold at the 1970 Commonwealth Games in Edinburgh and also won the 74th Boston Marathon.

Hill also laid claim to the longest unbroken streak of running every day, that lasted 52 years and 39 days, from 1964 to 2017.

Hill's clothing company Ronhill confirmed his death in a statement on social media.

It is with immense sadness we today mourn the passing of British running legend Dr. Ron Hill M.B.E.

-

Our founder, our inspiration, a husband, a father, a grandfather, a runner.

-

We send our thoughts to May, Graham, Steve and all the family at this time #RonHill #RunningLegend pic.twitter.com/Hbpdvjg1IV — Ronhill (@Ronhill_UK) May 23, 2021

"It is with immense sadness we today mourn the passing of British running legend Dr Ron Hill MBE, our founder, our inspiration, a husband, a father, a grandfather, a runner.

"We send our thoughts to May, Graham, Steve and all the family at this time."