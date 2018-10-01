Samantha Kinghorn wins Great Scottish Run 10K in Glasgow

Samantha Kinghorn took the honours again on the streets of Glasgow

Wheelchair racer Samantha Kinghorn shone around the streets of Glasgow on Sunday, storming to victory in the 10K Great Scottish Run.

The 22-year-old double Para World champion returned to competitive action for the first time in five months earlier in September, winning all four of her races at the Godiva Classic in Coventry.

At the weekend, the Sky Sports Scholar was back in her homeland to take part in one of a series of events involving world-class and amateur athletes to raise money for charity.

It was the fourth time Kinghorn had taken part in the 10K in Glasgow as she continues to adjust to life as a sprinter again, having spent the back end of last season competing over the 26-mile marathon in Chicago and the Commonwealth Games in Australia.

#GreatScottishRun Wheelchair Results - 10k 🏆



Men

🥇 Patrick Monahon 24:31

🥈 Sam Kolek 27:58

🥉 Kyle Brotherton 28:07



Women

🥇 Samantha Kinghorn 30:36 pic.twitter.com/ov5pCyz8VY — Great Scottish Run (@GreatScotRun) September 30, 2018

After clocking 30 minutes 36 seconds, she said: "It was a very hilly 10K to start a Sunday morning but it's always so nice to race in Scotland.

"It was also nice to do a road race that is only six miles and not 26!

"It was a very tough course but I'm very happy with my time. I have one more 10K in October and I hope to go a little faster."

Around 30,000 people took part in the weekend's Great Scottish Run events in Glasgow, with several thousand competitors having already taken part in "Super Saturday" junior and family events.