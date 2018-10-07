Sir Mo Farah says he was attacked and bitten on the bottom by a dog while out on a run

Mo Farah was bleeding after being bitten by a dog in Switzerland

Four-time Olympic champion Sir Mo Farah needed an injection after getting bitten on the backside by a dog during a training run in Switzerland.

The bottom-wounding incident occurred over the summer in the Swiss mountain resort of Saint Moritz.

The dog was not on a leash at the time of the attack and Farah revealed he was so incensed by the incident he later left his hotel to try and track down the canine's owner.

"I was bitten by a dog on the bum at the end of July," Farah, who runs in Sunday's Chicago Marathon, told The Telegraph.

"I went over to St Moritz, got off the flight, drove down and Gary [Lough, his coach] told me get a run down.

"It was about 6pm and when I was going round the lake, I went past these dogs to go on the trail and one of them moved. I looked at the guy with them but he didn't do anything.

Mo Farah is up against a strong field in Sunday's Chcago Marathon

"Then on the second lap I paused. I was thinking the guy was going to stop it, but he let the dog go and then chomp. It was a small dog but it wasn't on a lead.

"I had to get injections. There weren't any stitches but there was blood.

"I was so mad that when I went back to the house I was like, 'A dog's just bitten me, let's go find this guy'. I wanted to find him and call the police, but I couldn't find him."