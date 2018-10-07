Britain's Mo Farah breaks European record in Chicago Marathon win

0:34 Sir Mo Farah wins the Chicago Marathon in a European record of 2 hours 5 minutes and 11 seconds. Sir Mo Farah wins the Chicago Marathon in a European record of 2 hours 5 minutes and 11 seconds.

Mo Farah smashed the European record as he became the first British athlete in 22 years to win the Chicago Marathon.

The World and Olympic 5,000 and 10,000m champion, racing over 26.2 miles for just the third time in his career, finished first in a time of 2:05:11.

After biding his time for much of the event, Farah broke clear of Dubai marathon winner Mosinet Geremew with a mile to go.

Ethiopia's Geremew finished second some 13 seconds behind Farah, with Suguru Osako in third in a Japanese national record time of 2:05:50. Farah's former training partner and defending champion Galen Rupp was fifth in 2:06:21.

Farah told NBC Chicago: "It was great to run with Galen who won last year, then to be able to come back and win it for myself.

"The conditions weren't great and everyone was thinking about conditions rather than time, but towards the end we picked it up.

"I felt good towards the end of the race. At the beginning I felt a bit sluggish but overall I'm very happy with it."

Paul Evans, Steve Jones, Paul Davies-Hale and Eamonn Martin are the only other previous Britsh winners of the Chicago Marathon.

Brigid Kogei, who finished second in the 2017 Chicago Marathon, won this year's women's race in a time of 2:18:35.