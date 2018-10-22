Britain's Dina Asher-Smith in contention for IAAF award

1:12 Asher Smith says she can handle the pressure of being the world's top sprinter. Asher Smith says she can handle the pressure of being the world's top sprinter.

Dina Asher-Smith is one of 10 nominees for the Female World Athlete of the Year accolade at the IAAF Athletics Awards 2018 following a stand-out past few months.

The Londoner completed a remarkable treble at this summer's European Championships in Berlin, setting world-leading times in the 100 metres, 200m and 4x100m this year in the process.

Her achievements have been recognised by athletics' world governing body, with last year's winner and Olympic, world and European heptathlon champion Nafissatou Thiam and South Africa's middle-distance runner Caster Semenya also among the nominees.

An international panel of athletics experts, comprising representatives from all six continental areas of the IAAF, decided on the nominations and the winner will be revealed in Monaco on Tuesday, December 4.