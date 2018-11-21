Athletics funding boosts Scholar trio Kinghorn, Lansiquot and Pozzi

British Athletics is investing in the Sky Scholars in the lead-up to Tokyo

Being included on the latest funding list from British Athletics is a massive boost on and off the track in the build-up to Tokyo, say the Sky Sports Scholars.

Samantha Kinghorn (wheelchair racer), Imani Lansiquot (sprinter) and Andrew Pozzi (hurdler) are on the recently-announced World Class Programme.

It is UK Sport's National Lottery-funded initiative supporting the delivery of success at the Olympic and Paralympic Games and is based on an athletes' potential to win a medal at Tokyo 2020 or Paris 2024.

The programme is split into five sections - Olympic Podium (14), Paralympic Podium (30), Olympic Podium Potential (27), Paralympic Podium Potential (17) and Olympic Relays (26).

Kinghorn, on the Paralympic Podium list, said: "It's really important to me because as well as the financial gain, there's all the other support.

"It's knowing I have the continued support in psychology, nutrition, physio and the strength and conditioning which I feel are crucial to my training.

"The financial gain means I've been able to move closer to my training grounds and I can continue to be a full-time athlete. The greatest impact is just knowing they believe you can be a podium athlete."

Lansiquot, on the Olympic relay list, added: "This means so much to me on the back of last year. It's great to have that continued support from the governing body and having their belief and backing.

"It's the funding and also all the medical which I rely on. It's good to be included in the team again and knowing they believe in me again leading up to Tokyo 2020.

"It all bodes really well for next year and for everything I want to achieve."

Pozzi, who recently moved to Italy for winter training to team up with hurdles coach legend Santiago Antunez, is on the list of Olympic Podium Potential athletes.