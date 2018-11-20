British sprinter Nigel Levine handed four-year doping ban

Nigel Levine has been given a four-year suspension

British sprinter Nigel Levine has been suspended from all sport for a period of four years following an anti-doping rule violation, UK Anti-Doping has announced.

Levine, a member of Team GB's 4x400 metre relay team, tested positive for the presence of the prohibited substance clenbuterol, an anabolic agent, following an out-of-competition test on November 24, 2017.

UKAD chief executive Nicole Sapstead said: "All athletes must adhere to the principle of strict liability, and are solely responsible for any substances found in their system.

"Mr Levine is an elite athlete, who has competed at the Olympic Games, European and World Championships, and has received significant anti-doping education throughout his career.

"It is up to role models such as Mr Levine to uphold the highest standards when it comes to anti-doping, ensuring they check all supplements thoroughly and are 100 per cent certain they know that what they are consuming is not prohibited."

Widely used to treat asthma, clenbuterol has also been abused by athletes and bodybuilders to burn fat and boost aerobic capacity, hence its place on the World Anti-Doping Agency's prohibited list.