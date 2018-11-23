Athletics News

Home

Kenyan 800m runner Kipyegon Bett given four-year doping ban

Last Updated: 23/11/18 10:30pm

Kipyegon Bett has been banned for four years.
Kipyegon Bett has been banned for four years.

Kenyan world 800 metres bronze medallist Kipyegon Bett has been handed a four-year ban for doping, the IAAF Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) confirmed on Friday.

Bett, 20, refused to allow a urine sample to be taken in February and then in July, when a sample was taken, he tested positive for the prohibited substance Erythropoeitin (EPO), an endurance-boosting hormone, the integrity unit said.

Unless he appeals, Bett will be suspended until August 2022 which rules him out of the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo and the next two editions of the World Championships.

The AIU handles integrity and doping issues for the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF).

Bett is the latest Kenyan to fail a drugs test. A World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) report said between 2004 and August 1, 2018, as many as 138 athletes from the east African nation tested positive for banned substances, 113 in competition.

Also See:

Trending

Around Sky Sports

Get Sky Sports

Your sport. Your way. 7 dedicated Sky Sports channels

Watch on NOW TV

Watch the action with a Sky Sports Pass

Win Win Win

Win in our free to enter competitions section

Free Golf Game

Play amazing courses on PC, tablet or mobile!

©2018 Sky UK