GB sprinter Imani Lansiquot fourth in Paris 60m indoor final

Imani Lansiquot (right) rips up the French track ahead of the outdoor season

Imani Lansiquot had mixed emotions about her fourth spot in the 60m final in Paris but is desperate to keep progressing in a big year on the track.

The 21-year-old Londoner, who grabbed many of last season's headlines in her debut senior campaign, is slowly working through the gears after a warm-weather Tenerife training camp and a competition in east London to start the year.

Lansiquot may have the World Championships in Doha in October to focus on, but for now it's all about the European indoor circuit and shaking off the cobwebs.

In France at the weekend, local girl Orlann Ombissa-Dzangue won the 60m final, ahead of Switzerland's Mujinga Kambundji, while Lansiquot just missed out on the podium with a season's best 7.32 seconds.

"I'm really happy to run that time," the Sky Sports Scholar said. "Over the winter, my coach and I have focused on changing a lot, trying to get better and stronger.

"I've been quite loaded heavily in training and I'm just getting back into my race mode. I'm just taking it race by race and it's not an easy route - it's actually quite a rocky path.

"But the race was fine in what was a world class field. I'm happy with fourth and I'm just looking to get quicker in training over the next few weeks.

"My next race is in Poland at the start of February and I'll be happy to improve on my season's best and hopefully see a personal best by the end of the indoor season."