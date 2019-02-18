Hurdler Andrew Pozzi pleased to make GB squad for European Indoors in Glasgow

Andrew Pozzi is looking to repeat his hurdling heroics from Belgrade in 2017

Andrew Pozzi is keen to make his mark at the European Indoors in March after recovering from a thigh injury ahead of schedule.

The 26-year-old Sky Sports Scholar suffered a quad injury in training over Christmas and was originally ruled out of the whole indoor campaign.

But Pozzi's rehabilitation has gone well and has been included in GB's 48-strong squad for the championships on March 1-3 in Glasgow.

It will also give Pozzi a chance to retain his 60m hurdles indoor European title won in Belgrade in 2017.

"I'm happy to have the chance to compete in Glasgow," Pozzi said.

"Initially we felt I wouldn't have enough time to prepare for the championships but my recovery has been going well and it's recently become a possibility.

"I love to compete and will always grab every opportunity that's available.

"The priority is still to ensure I'm healthy and safe to compete but everything suggests this is the case and my team and I are excited with my progress."

British Athletics' performance director Neil Black added: "Competition for places has been fierce.

"With the 2019 World Championships and Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games drawing ever closer, Glasgow is a great opportunity for our athletes to defend titles, win medals and show their quality on a major international stage."

Pozzi recently moved his training base from the UK to Italy to work with renowned Cuban hurdles coach Santiago Antunez.

The Europeans in Scotland is the final major athletics event before the World Championships in Doha at the end of September.