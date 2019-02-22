GB hurdler Andrew Pozzi relief after competing in Dusseldorf on World Indoor Tour

Andrew Pozzi will be hoping to retain his European indoor title in Glasgow

GB hurdler Andrew Pozzi was satisfied and relieved to come through unscathed at the Dusseldorf meet on the World Indoor Tour.

The 26-year-old Sky Sports Scholar has been out of action since Christmas with a quad injury sustained in training but was recently included in GB's squad for the European Indoor Championships after recovering ahead of schedule.

Pozzi will not be taking too many risks ahead of a big outdoor season in the build-up to next year's Tokyo Olympics but his performance in Germany gives the reigning European Indoor champion hope.

He was second in the qualifying race with a time of 7.70 seconds and went even quicker in the final, clocking 7.67s to finish fifth as Spaniard Orlando Ortega took the honours.

"They were interesting efforts out in Dusseldorf," Pozzi said. "I thoroughly enjoyed being back in competition and in the race environment.

"My races were OK and there are parts I'm very satisfied with but as expected off my heights from last year.

"Given the circumstances I'm happy and I've learned a lot moving forward. I'll take some time with my coach now and decide finally if I will compete in Glasgow.

"But if my body recovers well then I'm excited to go and defend my European title."

If Pozzi's rehabilitation continues to go according to plan then he will line up in Britain's 48-strong squad for the championships on March 1-3 in Scotland.

Pozzi recently moved his training base from the UK to Italy to work with renowned Cuban hurdles coach Santiago Antunez.