CAS set to make Caster Semenya ruling in March

Caster Semenya is challenging a proposed rule by the IAAF aiming to restrict testosterone levels in female runners

The Court of Arbitration for Sport has concluded its Caster Semenya hearing, with a decision expected before the end of March.

South African track star Semenya is challenging a proposal by the IAAF to limit testosterone levels in female athletes competing between 400 metres and a mile.

The two-time Olympic 800 metres champion has a condition called hyperandrogenism which means her testosterone levels are naturally elevated, and the IAAF's proposals would require to her to take medication to reduce those levels.

The case, which began at the Court of Arbitration for Sport on Monday, has now been heard and a judgement is expected by March 26.

Semenya is a two-time Olympic champion in 800 metres

In a statement on Friday, CAS said: "The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) hearing in the arbitration procedure between Caster Semenya, Athletics South Africa (ASA) and the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) concluded today at 17:00.

"Over the course of the week, the panel has had the opportunity to hear from all parties, experts and witnesses, with the IAAF President, Lord Coe, speaking at the outset of the hearing, and Ms Semenya having the last word today. The hearing was conducted in a cordial and respectful atmosphere throughout the entire week.

"The panel will now begin their deliberations in this case, that can be considered as one of the most pivotal CAS cases, and prepare their decision which is expected to be announced by the CAS Court Office on or before 26 March 2019."