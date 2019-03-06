GB hurdler Andrew Pozzi satisfied at European Indoors despite no medal

Andrew Pozzi impressed in Glasgow despite an injury-hit build-up

Andrew Pozzi was in good spirits ahead of the outdoor season despite finishing off the podium in the 60m hurdles at the European Indoor Championships.

The 26-year-old Sky Sports Scholar made a late decision to compete in Glasgow having only just recovered from a thigh injury picked up over Christmas.

The world indoor champion was second-fastest in the semi-finals, comfortably qualifying in 7.61 seconds, but clattered hurdles in the final to finish in sixth place - eight-hundredths of a second behind Cypriot winner Milan Trajkovic in 7.68.

It meant Pozzi was unable to retain his crown won two years ago in Belgrade.

He said: "I'm disappointed I wasn't able to defend my title, but I'm happy with my decision to race at the championships despite the lack of preparation.

"In the final I made a mistake out the blocks and after this I wasn't able to control my speed at full intensity due to lack of races and specific training in the last two months due to injury.

"I thoroughly enjoyed the championships and showed I could get back into competitive shape in a very small amount of time and limited preparation.

"This shows that the work in the winter we were doing was doing a great job and this gives me confidence for the summer season."