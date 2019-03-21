CAS delays Caster Semenya ruling until end of April

The Court of Arbitration for Sport has delayed its ruling in the Caster Semenya case until the end of April

The Court of Arbitration for Sport's ruling on the case between Caster Semenya and the IAAF has been delayed until the end of April after the submission of new evidence.

South African track star Semenya is challenging a proposal by the IAAF to limit testosterone levels in female athletes competing between 400 metres and a mile.

The two-time Olympic 800 metres champion has a condition called hyperandrogenism which means her testosterone levels are naturally elevated, and the IAAF's proposals would require her to take medication to reduce those levels.

CAS had previously scheduled the final decision for 26 March, significantly six months prior to this year's World Championships in Doha.

However, due to both parties filing "additional submissions and materials" an agreement has been made to postpone the ruling until the end of April, with no specific date currently set.

The IAAF's proposed rule changes were due to come into effect in November last year, but have been suspended pending the outcome of the CAS hearing.