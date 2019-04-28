Eliud Kipchoge wins London Marathon with Mo Farah finishing fifth

Eliud Kipchoge won the London Marathon men's race for a record fourth time

World record holder Eliud Kipchoge of Kenya won the Virgin Money London Marathon men's race for a record fourth time with Britain's Mo Farah in fifth.

The 34-year-old, winner in 2015, 2016 and last year, smashed his own course record in a time of two hours, two minutes and 37 seconds.

Already the world record holder, Kipchoge won in the second fastest time ever, ahead of Ethiopians Mosinet Geremew and Mule Wasihun.

Mo Farah finished fifth in a time of two hours, five minutes and 39 seconds

Farah was bidding to win the London Marathon for the first time, but he could not live with the extraordinary Kipchoge.

Farah's preparations were marred by Wednesday's explosive row with former distance star Haile Gebrselassie over an alleged robbery in the hotel owned by the retired Ethiopian.

Gebrselassie, 46, responded to Farah's claims with an astonishing statement alleging "multiple reports of disgraceful conduct" by the four-time Olympic champion and his entourage.

Farah's camp insisted the unwelcome headlines would not affect the 36-year-old, and there was certainly no disgrace in finishing fifth in a time of two hours, five minutes and 39 seconds.

Brigid Kosgei celebrates winning the women's race

Kenya's Brigid Kosgei improved on last year's second place to win her first London Marathon title.

She finished ahead of reigning champion Vivian Cheruiyot, with fellow Kenyan and three-time winner Mary Keitany down in fifth.

David Weir's bid to win a ninth men's wheelchair race ended in disappointment.

The 39-year-old six-time Paralympic gold medalist, competing in his 20th London Marathon, finished fifth as Dan Romanchuk triumphed.

The women's wheelchair race was comfortably won by Manuela Schar of Switzerland.