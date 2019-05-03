Caster Semenya rules out retirement and won't take IAAF testosterone drug

0:34 Caster Semenya says she is “sticking to the same plans” after telling reporters she will defy the IAAF’s ruling to take medication to lower her testosterone levels when competing. Caster Semenya says she is “sticking to the same plans” after telling reporters she will defy the IAAF’s ruling to take medication to lower her testosterone levels when competing.

Double Olympic champion Caster Semenya says she will not take medication to lower testosterone levels to comply with new rules for the 800 metres.

The South African was speaking after winning the 800 metres at the opening Diamond League meeting of the season in Doha.

Her victory came two days after she lost her appeal against rules designed to decrease naturally high testosterone levels in some female runners.

Semenya races clear to win the 800m at the Diamond League in Doha

The Court of Arbitration for Sport's panel of three judges gave a complex verdict and "dismissed both requests for arbitration" from Semenya and the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF).

Under the new IAAF rules, Semenya - and other athletes with differences of sexual development (DSD) who run in track events further than 400m - must take medication in order to compete.

Asked if she would take testosterone limiting medication, Semenya told reporters: "Hell no."

"I'm never going anywhere," she added when asked if she might quit the sport. "At the end of the day, its all about believing.

"Its up to God. God has decided my career and he will end my career so no human can stop me from running. I understand there's been a lot of controversy but that does not control anything."

She said: "We're doing it for the next generation. We want to inspire them. I believe in my legal team, they will do their best to get me back on the track."