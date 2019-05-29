Caster Semenya appeals to Swiss Supreme Court over 'unlawful' IAAF testosterone rules

Caster Semenya has filed an appeal

Caster Semenya has filed an appeal to the Federal Supreme Court of Switzerland over the introduction of testosterone regulations in athletics.

The double Olympic champion has announced she is challenging the recent ruling against her by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, who dismissed her appeal over an IAAF testosterone ruling earlier this month.

The regulations intend to force athletes with naturally-occurring high levels of testosterone to take medication to lower them if they want to continue competing.

Semenya and Athletics South Africa had claimed the rules were unlawful before their appeal to the CAS was rejected on May 1.

And on filing of her new appeal on Wednesday, Semenya said: "I am a woman and I am a world-class athlete. The IAAF will not drug me or stop me from being who I am."

The IAAF ruling means she and other athletes with similar genetic conditions will have to take hormone suppressants to bring their testosterone down to a level closer to the typical female range.

The 28-year-old Semenya, a two-time Olympic 800m champion, has one of the various genetic conditions collectively known as differences or disorders of sex development (DSD).