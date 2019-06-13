GB sprinter Imani Lansiquot shines in athletics season opener in Poland

Imani Lansiquot is gearing up for a busy summer on the track

GB sprinter Imani Lansiquot overcame blustery conditions to get her outdoor campaign underway in fine style with third spot in the 100m final in Poland.

It is going to be a big year for the 21-year-old Sky Sports Scholar as she battles towards the World Championships in Doha at the end of September and the Tokyo Olympics just over a year away.

Lansiquot opted for the inaugural Irena Szewinska Memorial event in Bydgoszcz on Wednesday to kickstart her season, clocking 11.35 seconds to finish behind local girl Ewa Swoboda and American winner Morolake Akinosun (11.27s).

The south London sprinter said: "The conditions were a little tough with some strong headwinds, but I was super happy with my first race of the year.

"I took some solid positives and negatives from it, with so much for my coach and I to work on in the meantime.

2:36 Imani Lansiquot swapped her spikes for a headset and met Anthony Joshua in the spring Imani Lansiquot swapped her spikes for a headset and met Anthony Joshua in the spring

"I'm piecing things together more naturally now, and I hope that this improves as I race more. A huge positive for me was that I executed elements of my race really well.

"I was a little disappointed with my second round as I felt I could have won the race, but it's all learning for the British Championships at the end of August and beyond.

"I'm just really looking forward to my next outing in Nancy, France."