New stadium plans released for Birmingham Commonwealth Games

40,000 fans will be accommodated during the Games

New plans have been released showcasing the redevelopment of Alexander Stadium ahead of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Public consultation has begun on the venue in Perry Barr, which will be the focal point of the 2022 Games, hosting the Opening and Closing Ceremonies as well as the athletics programme.

The redeveloped stadium will increase its permanent seating capacity from 12,700 to 18,000 allowing up to 40,000 during the Games through additional temporary seating.

The plans also include a brand new nine-lane 400m competition track and a six-lane warm-up track.

Subject to gaining planning permission, the redeveloped stadium will be ready ahead of the Games which will take place between 27 July and 7 August 2022.

Durban in South Africa was originally selected but had to pull out due to financial constraints at which point the games were awarded to Birmingham.