GB hurdler Andrew Pozzi upbeat after sixth at Anniversary Games in London Stadium

Andrew Pozzi looked in top form before smacking a hurdle late on

Andrew Pozzi clattered a few hurdles but he showed enough form and early speed at the Anniversary Games to keep his spirits buoyant.

The 27-year-old Sky Sports Scholar and British world indoor 60m champion was in the mix in a pack bursting with talent, only for his legs to smack into the barrier in the final stages.

Pozzi had to settle for sixth with a time of 13.52 seconds, while China's Wenjun Xie won (13.28s) ahead of France's Wilhem Belocian and Olympic and world champion Omar McLeod in third.

"It was a fantastic event with the best atmosphere of the season so far," Pozzi said.

"The start of my race seemed really promising as I ran with more intensity than previously this season.

2:55 Pozzi reflects on his training life in Italy Pozzi reflects on his training life in Italy

"I was really happy with my race until hurdle six and I was moving at much faster speeds. I'm disappointed to have clattered hurdles six and eight which ruined my competitive chances in a stacked field.

"The end result was disappointing but there were aspects that I can be really happy with.

"The goal before my next race is to combine the best of this race with those of my previous races and end up with a much better end result."

On the opening day of the Games at the London Stadium on the Saturday, former Sky Scholar and European indoor silver medallist Holly Bradshaw was third in the pole vault with 4.65m behind winner Anzhelika Sidorova.