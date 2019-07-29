Athletics News

Home

Dalilah Muhammad sets new 400m hurdles world record

Last Updated: 29/07/19 10:19am

Dalilah Muhammad set the world 400 metres hurdles record
Dalilah Muhammad set the world 400 metres hurdles record

Olympic champion Dalilah Muhammad set a new world record in the 400m hurdles at the US Championships on Sunday.

The 29-year-old clocked a time of 52.20, shaving 0.14 seconds off Yuliya Pechonkina's record that had stood since 2003.

Muhammad did it from lane four and in rainy conditions in Des Moines.

Also See:

Muhammad ran 52.20 seconds
Muhammad ran 52.20 seconds

"I'm just shocked," said Muhammad. "I've been kind of hitting that time in practice and my coach was like 'there's no way you can't do it'."

Muhammad is the reigning Olympic champion, having topped the podium in Rio in 2016.

Trending

Around Sky Sports

Get Sky Sports

Your sport. Your way. 8 dedicated channels

Watch on NOW TV

Watch all the action with a Sky Sports Pass

Win Win Win

Win in our free to enter competitions section

Free Golf Game

Play amazing courses on PC, tablet or mobile!

©2019 Sky UK