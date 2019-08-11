Great Britain disqualified from men's 4x400m relay after accidentally including shot putter

Youcef Zatat, a shot putter, was included in Great Britain's men's 4x400m relay team by mistake

Great Britain were disqualified from the men's 4x400m relay at the European Athletics Team Championships after naming a reserve shot putter in the team by mistake.

Youcef Zatat - who was not in Poland, where the event was taking place - was included in the line-up instead of Rabah Yousif.

UK Athletics performance director Neil Black blamed a "technical error".

Great Britan finished fifth overall at the championships in Bydgoszcz.

Richard Kilty was among the British success stories in Poland

Poland claimed overall victory with 345 points, ahead of second-placed Germany (317.5) and France (316.5), who completed the podium.

Italy won the men's 4x400 metres relay to claim fourth place with 316 points, while Britain clocked up 302.5 points overall.

Richard Kilty won the men's 200m in a time of 20.66 seconds and Ben Williams also claimed 12 points with victory in the triple jump.

Second-place finishes for Jamie Webb in the 800m, Jodie Williams in the 200m and Abigail Irozuru in the long jump all helped Great Britain's cause.

Britain also claimed second in the women's 4x400m relay, while other highlights included third-place finishes for Sophie McKinna in the shot put, Sarah Inglis in the 5,000m and James West in the 3,000m.