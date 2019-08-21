GB hurdler Andrew Pozzi pulls out of British Athletics Championships

Andrew Pozzi will be desperate to be fit for the Worlds in Doha in October

Andrew Pozzi has expressed his frustration at having to pull out of the British Championships in Birmingham.

The 27-year-old hurdler suffered a minor leg problem at the Anniversary Games where he looked in fine form before hitting a late barrier pushed him back to sixth.

Although this weekend's showdown at the Alexander Stadium that also acts as the World Championships trials for the British athletes, Pozzi is upbeat despite this minor setback.

"I'm so sorry to say that I won't be in Birmingham this weekend for the Championships," the Sky Sports Scholar said.

"It's incredibly frustrating but I'm still recovering from a little problem picked up last month at the Anniversary Games and I'm not quite ready to compete again yet.

"I hope everyone enjoys what will surely be an incredible weekend of athletics and I'll be glued to the action to see our country's best athletes battling it out.

"I'm very jealous of all the athletes getting to compete at one of my favourite meetings of the calendar!"