GB sprinter Imani Lansiquot set for British Championships and World trials

Imani Lansiquot looking to impress in her third national championships

GB sprinter Imani Lansiquot is in great shape for the British Championships and ready for a nerve-jangling weekend with places at the Worlds up for grabs.

The 21-year-old Sky Sports Scholar has overcome her injury niggles and cannot wait to compete in Birmingham's Alexander Stadium knowing a top-two finish would secure her spot for October's showpiece event in Qatar.

"Considering I'm coming off the back of an injury it's the most confident I've ever felt going into a trials," said Lansiquot.

"It's my third national championships and I'm so excited. I've been back running for two weeks and I've seen it as a good opportunity to get back in the gym and I feel much stronger.

"I've had a really good year despite the injury and I'm aiming to win of course but it will be tough. I believe I can do it and I need a top-two finish to qualify.

"I've never made the podium at a British Championships so to even get an individual senior medal at a nationals would be an unbelievable achievement. Anything beyond that would be insane!"

Lansiquot, also looking to make the sprint relay team for the World Championships in Doha, revealed her tactics for staying relaxed ahead of a big race.

"I'll get involved in my usual rituals," she said. "I'll stay in the same hotel, watch episodes of Friends and just be in my own bubble!

"I'm anticipating a lot of nerves though. It's my first race in a month and I'm not sure how it will go.

"It's all about keeping calm and having conversations with the right people. My nerves will soon go after the first round though.

"I actually feel like it's starting my campaign again - it's just a case of getting ready and keeping fit and healthy for Doha and the Worlds. I'll keep my fingers crossed for the 100m plus the 4x100 relay.

"We've got a really good chance of doing well in the relay. I'm just so excited for my first World Championships as long as everything goes OK in the build-up."