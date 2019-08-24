Christian Coleman charged with potential anti-doping violation

Christian Coleman denies any doping violations

American sprinter Christian Coleman has been charged by USADA with a potential anti-doping rule violation for failing to properly file his whereabouts information.

USADA issued a statement after Coleman said media reports he had committed whereabouts violations which could jeopardise his participation in next month's world championships were "simply not true".

Coleman, the current US 100 metres champion, now faces a hearing on September 4 where he will try to avoid a doping suspension after allegations he failed to provide authorities with his whereabouts so he could be tested for performance enhancers.

USADA added that Coleman could be subject to a violation for three failures to provide his whereabouts over a 12-month period. Athletes are required to give authorities their whereabouts information so they can be tested without notice outside of competition.

"We can confirm that he (Coleman) has been notified and charged under the USADA Protocol of a potential anti-doping rule violation for failing to properly file his whereabouts information," USADA said in a statement.

"Under the World Anti-Doping Code three whereabouts failures within a 12-month period may be considered an anti-doping rule violation."

The sanction is two years ineligibility subject to a reduction to a minimum of one year, IAAF anti-doping rules state.

Coleman is currently the fastest man in the world heading into the world championships which start in Qatar on September 28, having clocked a time of 9.81 seconds in June.

The American sprinter denied the allegations and says he he expects to compete in next month's world championships.

"I'm not a guy who takes any supplements at all, so I'm never concerned about taking drug tests, at any times," Coleman said in a statement.

"What has been widely reported concerning filing violations in simply not true," added the 23-year-old.

"I am confident the upcoming hearing on September 4 will clear the matter and I will compete at the world championships in Doha this fall."

"Sometime after the hearing, I will be free to answer questions about the matter, but for now I must reserve and respect the process