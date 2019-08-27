Athletics News

David Rudisha: Double Olympic 800m champion survives head-on car crash

Last Updated: 27/08/19 2:29pm

David Rudisha ran the fastest ever 800m at the London 2012 Olympics
Two-time Olympic 800m champion David Rudisha has thanked "the Almighty God" after escaping unharmed from a head-on car crash in his native Kenya.

The world 800m record holder collided with a bus on Saturday while travelling to the town of Kilgoris.

He posted a picture of his crumpled vehicle on Twitter.

"Thanking the Almighty God for the gift of life," wrote the 30-year-old.

"Saturday night around 1030 hours I survived a tragic road accident at Keroka on my way home to Kilgoris after a head on collision with a bus plying Kisii Nairobi Route.

"I am fine with no injuries! Thank you for your prayers."

Rudisha won the Olympic 800m gold medal at London 2012, setting a world record of 1:40.91 in the process, before retaining his title in Rio de Janeiro three years ago. The athlete as a wildcard to participate in next month's world championships in Doha.

