Caster Semenya: Double Olympic gold medallist joins women's football team

Caster Semenya could make her football debut for South African side JVW next year

Two-time Olympic gold medallist Caster Semenya says she is starting a "new journey" after joining a women's football club.

Semenya is currently appealing against a decision by the Court of Arbitration for Sport which approved the IAAF's introduction of a new testosterone limit for female athletes and will not defend her 800m title at the World Championships in Doha in September.

The 28-year-old has started training with South African side JVW, but is unable to make her debut until next season - starting in 2020 - with the transfer window currently closed.

JVW, who are owned by South Africa women's captain Janine van Wyk, announced the signing of Semenya on Thursday.

"I am grateful for this opportunity and I appreciate the love and support I already get from the team," Semenya said in a statement.

"I am looking forward to this new journey, and hopefully I can contribute as much as I can to the club."

Van Wyk said: "I am absolutely honoured that out of all the other women's clubs around the world, she has chosen JVW as the club where she would like to start showcasing her football skills.

"I welcomed her at her first training [session] with the team on Tuesday and was impressed to see that she definitely has all the fundamentals."