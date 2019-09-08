Great North Run: Sir Mo Farah wins record sixth consecutive men's race

Mo Farah set a new record with his time of 59 minutes and six seconds

Mo Farah has won the men's elite race at the Great North Run for a record sixth successive year.

Four-time Olympic champion Farah, 36, was pushed hard by Tamirat Tola, but proved too strong in the final mile for the Ethiopian to finish the 13.1-mile half marathon course in 59 minutes and six seconds.

Tola, seven seconds behind Farah, crossed the line 42 seconds ahead of Holland's third-placed Abdi Nageeye, with Britain's Callum Hawkins coming home fourth in one hour and 39 seconds.

Farah's next race will be the Chicago marathon on October 13, where he will look to improve on his own European record.

Kenya's Brigid Kosgei broke the world half marathon record

In the women's elite race, Kenya's Brigid Kosgei set a new course record and with it broke the world half marathon record by finishing in a time of one hour, four minutes and 28 seconds.

Britain's Charlotte Purdue was fourth, in the third fastest time ever set by a female British athlete with one hour, eight minutes and 10 seconds.

David Weir and Jade Hall won the men's and women's wheelchair races respectively.