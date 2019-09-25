Lord Coe re-elected unopposed as IAAF president

IAAF president Lord Coe speaks as he is re-elected unopposed to the post at the body's congress in Doha

IAAF president Lord Coe has been re-elected for another four-year term at its congress in Doha ahead of the World Championships in Qatar.

Coe was standing unopposed and duly received 203 votes as delegates unanimously gave the double Olympic 1500m champion a mandate through to 2023.

The IAAF also elected a female vice-president for the first time. Colombian Ximena Restrepo, who won a 400m bronze at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics joins Sergey Bubka, Geoffrey Gardner, Nawaf Bin Mohammed Al Saud as IAAF vice-presidents.

“I am delighted that we have for the very first time elected a female Vice President and that she will be joined by seven other women on council. This is a historic moment.” – @sebcoe



📰: https://t.co/cHJ2A1AAuD pic.twitter.com/HwIoq9EFXa — IAAF (@iaaforg) September 25, 2019

Sky Sports News reporter Geraint Hughes is in Qatar. Here he breaks down the issues facing Coe and the IAAF:

Why was Coe standing unopposed?

Coe's first term in office began in 2015 after he took over from the now disgraced Lamine Diack.

Coe replaced the disgraced IAAF president Lamine Diack

During his first four-year term, Coe has had to deal with the fallout of the Russian doping scandal. Coe and the IAAF have taken the toughest stance of all global sporting federations by banning Russia from competing as a Nation state in global IAAF events like the World Championships and Olympics.

Russia's continued suspension from international athletics was reaffirmed in Doha on Monday as evidence emerged alleging tampering of a Russian doping database.

Wednesday's election confirms IAAF members feel Coe's dealing of the Russian doping scandal and his vision to make athletics more relevant to a younger and wider audience was worthy of no one standing against him in the presidential election.

2:00 IAAF president Lord Coe says he is keen to allow 'clean' athletes to compete IAAF president Lord Coe says he is keen to allow 'clean' athletes to compete

The Russian problem

As much as he joked after being confirmed as president of the IAAF for another four years - "I do hope my next four years is not dominated by Russia!" - there's a good chance he will be busy on that subject.

Russia remain suspended by the IAAF. Their athletes cannot compete under the Russian flag at any IAAF events. This included the 2016 Rio Olympics, and could continue to the Tokyo Games next year.

The IAAF will only allow 30 Russian athletes to compete at the World Championships in Doha, all must do so as neutral athletes and all have had to complete a rigorous independent anti-doping programme, "We are confident those 30 are clean," Coe said.

Caster Semenya will not compete at the World Championships

Caster Semenya and DSD

The South African Olympic 800m champion Caster Semenya will not be competing in Doha.

The reason is highly controversial and highly sensitive. Semenya has a condition known as DSD or 'differences of sexual development'.

The IAAF has passed a rule that will not allow female athletes with raised levels of testosterone to compete in events between 400m and one mile. That affects Semenya and she refuses to take medication that would lower her levels of testosterone, stating it is against her rights as a woman and human being.

Coe told Sky Sports News in Doha; "We have to protect a level playing field for female athletes, it's not a 'computer says no scenario' as I know that DSD is a dominating issue, but it is not just athletics.

"My position on this is that I don't want to sit back and follow on this, there are those that follow. We have taken a lead in this… For Caster (Semenya) and DSD athletes we feel we have a pathway [back to competition]."

Humidity could be a problem in the Khalifa Stadium

Heat and humidity in Doha

Doha is hot. No surprise there, but it's also very humid and there are concerns both marathon races and walking races could be affected.

The women's and men's marathons will not even start until midnight, temperatures are expected to be around 32 degrees Celsius, but the real concern is high humidity in excess of 75 per cent.

When asked if the races could be cancelled, Coe said; "We are mindful of the welfare of athletes. A lot of work has been done on heat management.

"The Khalifa Stadium is fine, with air conditioning in the warm-up areas and cooling mechanisms, it is the road events we are looking at."

Asked if it would be farcical if fewer than 10 female athletes completed Friday's marathon, Coe added; "I don't want to speculate, I want athletes to finish. Look we all know that the heat is not the issue, it's humidity. It's a challenge and we do have extra precautions."

The World Athletics Championships begin on Friday and run until October 6.