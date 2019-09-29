World Athletics Championships: Christian Coleman pulls out of 200m with soreness

Christian Coleman will not attempt the sprint double in Doha

Christian Coleman has pulled out of the 200 metres at the World Championships due to soreness - a day after he won 100m gold.

The 23-year-old American, who avoided a ban earlier this month for three missed drug tests in a year, blew away his rivals to win the 100m - his first major title - in 9.76 seconds on Saturday in Doha.

Coleman became the sixth-fastest man in history with his victory but he was absent from the start lists for the 200m first-round heats on Sunday.

"After you run a PR, you just take your body to somewhere you haven't been, I was just kind of feeling just a little sore," Coleman said on NBC on Sunday.

"We just thought it was best to not go out here and try and push my body."

His absence ends a potential showdown with rival and countryman Noah Lyles.

Coleman is expected to feature in the US 4x100m relay team, with the heats scheduled for Saturday ahead of the final acting as the closing event of the championships.