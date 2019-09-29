Dina Asher-Smith takes silver as Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce wins gold in world 100m final

2:26 Great Britain's Dina Asher-Smith says she can't ask for more after setting a personal best and national record on her way to silver in the 100m final Great Britain's Dina Asher-Smith says she can't ask for more after setting a personal best and national record on her way to silver in the 100m final

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce beat Great Britain's Dina Asher-Smith to win the gold medal for Jamaica in the World Athletics Championships' women's 100m final in a time of 10.71 seconds in Doha.

Fraser-Pryce, 32, won 100m gold at the World Championships for the fourth time, adding to her two Olympic titles and cementing her status as arguably the greatest female sprinter of her generation.

Asher-Smith, ranked No 1 in the world, finished second in the final with a personal best time of 10.83s - a new British record.

The 23-year-old triple European champion claimed her first ever individual global medal. She also became the first British female to win an individual World Championship sprint medal in 36 years.

Ivory Coast's Marie-Josee Ta Lou took the bronze medal in 10.9s and reigning Olympic champion Elaine Thompson came fourth.

"To be standing here as world champion again after having my baby, I am elated. Congratulations to all the ladies," Fraser-Pryce said after her triumph.

"The females keep showing up. We love to put on a performance and for me I am just really happy to come away with the win."

Asher-Smith: Fraser-Pryce is a legend

"I worked so hard for this, for this championship, and hopefully I'll go on to do bigger things. When I stood on the line I was thinking right, this is your time to go," Asher-Smith said after the final in Doha.

"A PB, a national record - that is more than you can ask for in a final. Shelly-Ann did a fantastic performance and that's why she's an absolute legend. I am happy!

"It's a long season and it's easy to get carried away in having the small achievements along the way. For me and my coach, it's always been stay focused, make sure your training is tailored towards this and keep one eye on the prize."

The Brits' focus now turns towards the women's 200m event, where she is favourite to win gold, with the heats taking place on Monday.

"I'm going to go to bed, hopefully get some sleep and turn up in the right state of mind for my heats tomorrow," she added.

Bradshaw misses out on pole vault medal

Great Britain's Holly Bradshaw agonisingly missed out on a medal after coming fourth in the pole vault.

The 27-year-old cleared 4.80m - a centimetre short of her personal outdoor best - but failed at 4.90m trying to remain in the competition.

Neutral athlete Anzhelika Sidorova, from Russia, won with a clearance of 4.95m ahead of the USA's Sandi Morris in a tightly contested head-to-head between the final two.

USA win inaugural mixed 4x400m final

The USA team took the title with a world record time of 3 minutes and 9.34s

The British mixed 4x400m relay team of Rabah Yousif, Zoey Clark, Emily Diamond and Martyn Rooney also finished fourth in the final of the new format.

The USA team took the title with a world record time of 3 minutes and 9.34s with Allyson Felix winning a record 12th World Championships title, one more than legendary Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt.

Hughes, Gemili and Francis into 200m semi-finals

Earlier, Britain's Zharnel Hughes overcame his 100m disappointment by reaching the 200m semi-finals.

Hughes, who came sixth in the 100m final, clocked 20.24s while Brit Adam Gemili ran a season's best of 20.06s.

He beat defending champion Ramil Guliyev in his heat and Miguel Francis also looked impressive, running 20.11s to progress.

USA's Taylor wins triple jump gold

Christian Taylor of the United States completed a hat-trick of World Championship triple jump titles, surviving near elimination to take gold.

The 29-year-old two-time Olympic champion and now four-time world champion clinched gold with a leap of 17.92m.

That was good enough to fend off the challenge of compatriot Will Claye, who took silver with a best jump of 17.74m. Burkina Faso's Hugues Fabrice Zango claimed bronze with a jump of 17.66m.

Sky Sports News reporter Geraint Hughes in Doha

Well, Dina Asher-Smith was on a mission to deliver medals and she's done so. I'm not surprised by her success, it's been coming. Her talent was evident some years back, but her mental approach over the past few days has differed. Not quite the effervescent young lady of previous seasons when in work mode, more a steely utterly determined focus. It worked.

I watched her run head on so it's actually quite challenging to work out who is where, but tonight it was pretty obvious Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Asher-Smith dominated that race, I think I shouted out 'silver!' with at least 20 metres to go.

For the third day running the attendance inside the Khalifa Stadium, Doha, has been low

The fact I didn't hear an echo was a surprise as the crowd was yet again sparse. Right now I can't get a straight answer as to why, but speaking to one local TV reporter who said the events are just too late (the women's 100m final started at 11.20pm local Doha time) and the locals won't come out. They can watch at home and never have to face the stifling heat & humidity of September in Doha.

Many athletes say the conditions inside the Khalifa Stadium are fantastic, the best of the season thanks to its air management system, but boy it lacks atmosphere. At least Dina Asher-Smith wasn't put off by my shout of 'silver!' 20 metres out, I was worried she'd heard me!

Holly Bradshaw was her charming self after finishing in the worst position of all - fourth - in the women's pole vault. When I interviewed her after competition she laughed and rolled her eyes at another fourth place, but said she's never felt so good and feels like she's among the world's elite vaulters now which she hasn't done for the last three years. She's already planning for Tokyo 2020.

Sky Scholar Imani Lansiquot has had her first taste of a global championships. Disappointed to go out in the women's 100m semi-finals, yet loving being part of the world's elite, something her granny witnessed on her birthday.

Another fourth place for GB & Northern Ireland as the mixed 4x400m relay team finished outside the medals. On a positive note, wonderful to see men & women compete with and against one another, on a negative note for GB, that's a medal they could have won.

And indulge me for my final paragraph as I return to the crowd... for the third day running now the attendance inside the Khalifa Stadium has been low. The local organising committee batted away questions on Friday before the first session saying ticket sales were improving and the stadium would be atmospheric. It's not. I've seen and felt it with my own eyes and ears.