Dina Asher-Smith wins 200m gold at World Athletics Championships

DIna Asher-Smith celebrates after winning the world 200m title

Dina Asher-Smith has become the first British female to win a world sprint title after taking gold in the 200m final at the World Athletics Championships in Doha.

Asher-Smith, 23, set a new national record with a time of 21.88 seconds. American Brittany Brown won silver with Switzerland's Mujinga Kambundji taking bronze.

Asher-Smith finished ahead of American Brittany Brown and Switzerland's Mujinga Kambundji

After winning silver in the 100m final on Sunday night, Asher-Smith's favourite-tag for the 200m was boosted when a host of rivals pulled out.

Olympic champion Elaine Thompson joined 100m champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, 100m bronze medallist Marie-Josee Ta Lou and Dutch defending champion Dafne Schippers among the absentees.

More to follow.