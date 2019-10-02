Dina Asher-Smith wins 200m gold at World Athletics Championships
Brit sets new national record to win gold in time of 21.88 seconds
Last Updated: 02/10/19 8:57pm
Dina Asher-Smith has become the first British female to win a world sprint title after taking gold in the 200m final at the World Athletics Championships in Doha.
Asher-Smith, 23, set a new national record with a time of 21.88 seconds. American Brittany Brown won silver with Switzerland's Mujinga Kambundji taking bronze.
After winning silver in the 100m final on Sunday night, Asher-Smith's favourite-tag for the 200m was boosted when a host of rivals pulled out.
Olympic champion Elaine Thompson joined 100m champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, 100m bronze medallist Marie-Josee Ta Lou and Dutch defending champion Dafne Schippers among the absentees.
More to follow.