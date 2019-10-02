Athletics News

Home

Dina Asher-Smith wins 200m gold at World Athletics Championships

Brit sets new national record to win gold in time of 21.88 seconds

Last Updated: 02/10/19 8:57pm

DIna Asher-Smith celebrates after winning the world 200m title
DIna Asher-Smith celebrates after winning the world 200m title

Dina Asher-Smith has become the first British female to win a world sprint title after taking gold in the 200m final at the World Athletics Championships in Doha.

Asher-Smith, 23, set a new national record with a time of 21.88 seconds. American Brittany Brown won silver with Switzerland's Mujinga Kambundji taking bronze.

Asher-Smith finished ahead of American Brittany Brown and Switzerland's Mujinga Kambundji
Asher-Smith finished ahead of American Brittany Brown and Switzerland's Mujinga Kambundji

After winning silver in the 100m final on Sunday night, Asher-Smith's favourite-tag for the 200m was boosted when a host of rivals pulled out.

Also See:

Olympic champion Elaine Thompson joined 100m champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, 100m bronze medallist Marie-Josee Ta Lou and Dutch defending champion Dafne Schippers among the absentees.

More to follow.

Trending

Around Sky Sports

Get Sky Sports

Your sport. Your way. 8 dedicated channels

Watch on NOW TV

Watch all the action with a Sky Sports Pass

Win Win Win

Win in our free to enter competitions section

Free Golf Game

Play amazing courses on PC, tablet or mobile!

©2019 Sky UK