Neil Black to consider role at UK Athletics after Alberto Salazar ban

British Athletics performance director Neil Black says he will go back through the decisions he made surrounding Alberto Salazar

UK Athletics performance director Neil Black has admitted he will consider his future in the wake of Alberto Salazar's four-year ban.

Salazar, who was Sir Mo Farah's former coach, was banned by the United States Anti-Doping Agency last week for doping violations.

USADA began an investigation into the American in 2015 and at that time UK Athletics also reviewed whether he should continue to coach Farah, but concluded there was 'no reason to be concerned'.

Mo Farah, who was coached by Alberto Salazar between 2011 and 2017, is not accused of any wrongdoing

"I'll be reviewing all the information, the board are obviously reviewing all the information and the first person I'll speak to will be the chair, Chris Clark," said Black.

"We will go through it in detail and that's the point I personally will begin to think about my understanding of it, the implications and how I feel about it.

"I'll play back the decisions I made and, once I've had a chance to really look through that, I'll have a view."

Salazar denied his Nike Oregon Project would permit doping, saying he was "shocked" by the outcome and would appeal against the decision.