Eliud Kipchoge out to run historic sub-two hour marathon

Eliud Kipchoge will attempt to run the first sub-two-hour marathon

Eliud Kipchoge says he is running to make history as he bids to become the first marathon runner to break the two-hour barrier in Vienna on Saturday.

The Kenyan is taking his second shot at the record after missing out by 25 seconds in his first attempt in Monza two years ago.

Kipchoge will race alone in the INEOS 1:59 Challenge, but he will be assisted by a rotating group of pace-setters, meaning his time cannot be officially ratified by the sport's governing body, the IAAF.

The four-time London Marathon winner who also holds the official marathon world record of 2:01.39, said: "I am running to make history - I am running to tell people no human is limited.

"It's not about money, it's about running and making history and changing the lives of people through their thinking."

Kipchoge's challenge will take place over 4.4 laps of the Prater Hauptallee in Vienna.

His first attempt took place in May 2017 on the Monza Formula One racetrack where he finished just 25 seconds short of the record - the fastest marathon ever.

He will have to run one second faster per mile in the Austrian capital if he wants to make it this time, a challenge Kipchoge believes will be possible.

He added: "I feel more prepared (after Monza). I feel confident that I have been at that speed for the past two years.

"I came close the first time, but I hope the second time I can get it."

"Yes, I am ready. Yes, training has been really successful, I enjoyed all about the training.

"It's totally different, it's about making history and tell the whole world that no human is limited. It's not about the competition."