Nike Oregon Project shut down following Alberto Salazar's four-year doping ban

Alberto Salazar launched the Oregon Project in 2001

The Nike Oregon Project has been shut down less than two weeks after Alberto Salazar received a four-year ban for doping offences.

The American sportswear brand had initially backed Salazar, who coached Sir Mo Farah to four Olympic gold medals, after the US Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) findings.

The decision was announced ahead of Sunday's Chicago Marathon, where Farah, who was at the Nike Oregon Project from 2011 to 2017, will be defending his title.

A memo from Nike CEO Mark Parker, seen by Runners World, read: "This situation, along with ongoing unsubstantiated assertions, is a distraction for many of the athletes and is compromising their ability to focus on their training and competition needs.

"I have therefore made the decision to wind down the Oregon Project."

Sir Mo Farah (right), pictured with his former coach Salazar (centre) and USA's Galen Rupp (left) during the London 2012 Olympics

Oregon Project athlete Galen Rupp, who won silver behind Farah in the 10,000m at the London Olympics in 2012, is in the field for the Chicago Marathon along with former Salazar athlete Jordan Hasay, who is the second quickest US female marathon runner in history.

Nike will help athletes find new training arrangements, Parker said in the memo, adding that no evidence had been found that performance-enhancing drugs were ever used on Oregon Project athletes.

Salazar, who launched the Oregon Project in 2001, said he was shocked by the decision to ban him and would appeal the outcome. He has been unable to coach during the appeal process.