Paula Radcliffe says Alberto Salazar ban must not lead to athlete smears

0:31 Paula Radcliffe is concerned that any athlete who worked with Alberto Salazar could have their reputation damaged Paula Radcliffe is concerned that any athlete who worked with Alberto Salazar could have their reputation damaged

Former world marathon champion Paula Radcliffe says athletes who have trained under coach Alberto Salazar should not be tarnished by association.

Salazar was banned from athletics for four years earlier this month for multiple anti-doping violations.

The 61-year-old American was sanctioned along with endocrinologist Jeffrey Brown for "orchestrating and facilitating prohibited doping conduct" while working with the Nike Oregon Project (NOP).

In a statement released by NOP, Salazar said he was shocked by the outcome and that he would appeal.

The NOP was home to four-time Olympic champion Sir Mo Farah from 2011 to 2017.

Mo Farah was coached by Salazar between 2011 and 2017 - Farah is not accused of any wrongdoing

Farah, who is not accused of any wrongdoing, said in a statement after the ruling that he had no tolerance for anyone who breaks the rules.

Radcliffe remains concerned that any athlete who worked with Salazar could have their reputation damaged.

"I've been on the receiving end of having your reputation and performances cast into doubt and damaged through accusations that are unfounded on a factual basis," said the 2005 marathon world champion.

"Yes they found that Alberto Salazar and the coach violated anti-doping regulations and broke the laws and he has been punished, but there was absolutely zero evidence that any of the athletes doped and I haven't seen anything there.

"So to go out and smear and to damage their reputation I think is completely unfounded."