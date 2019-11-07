Paul Blake wins fourth World title in Dubai, Samantha Kinghorn into final

Paul Blake was crowned world champion for a fourth time on Thursday

Paul Blake stormed to his fourth world title as he took gold in the T36 800m at the World Para Athletics Championships in Dubai.

The 29-year-old Paralympic 400m champion recorded a season's best time of 2 mins 7.44 secs to finish more than eight seconds clear of Sid Ali Bouzourine of Algeria.

Victory marked Blake's third world success at the longer distance in his career, after previous triumphs in Lyon and Doha in 2013 and 2015.

Blake said: "To be honest, I think this is the best one.

"The way the last two years have panned out, this is really special. To execute the race exactly as I wanted to and to win the gold, I'm really pleased with myself."

3:11 GB wheelchair sprinter Samantha Kinghorn shows off her training camp in Tenerife ahead of the World Championships GB wheelchair sprinter Samantha Kinghorn shows off her training camp in Tenerife ahead of the World Championships

It was a lively opening for the GB squad with Sky Scholar Samantha Kinghorn also impressing.

The defending T53 100m champion looks in stunning form after needing surgery during the summer.

She won her opening heat on Thursday in a season's best time of 16.39 seconds.

Kinghorn revealed in the build-up that she had only 12 weeks after her operation between racing and the World Championships, opting to race in just the 100m.