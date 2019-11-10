Hannah Cockroft, Maria Lyle and Aled Davies win gold at World Para-Athletics Championships in Dubai

Hannah Cockroft celebrates after a record-breaking performance

Hannah Cockroft won her fifth successive T34 100m title at the World Para-Athletics Championships, with Maria Lyle and Aled Davies also taking gold for Great Britain.

Cockroft claimed hers in style, setting a new world record of 16.77 seconds, and she now holds world records for all the T34 distances from 100m to 1500m.

It was a British one-two in the event as former world record holder Kare Adenegan came second in 17.49 seconds.

Cockroft told BBC Sport: "Sub-17 still felt like it was going to be next year's goal.

"It still felt a little out of my league. I haven't pushed that quick ever, so I'm not sure how I just did it.

Cockroft crosses the line first to win in Dubai

"I think I had settled for silver in my head."

Lyle also struck gold in UAE, as the Scot secured her first individual world title in the T35 100m.

The 19-year-old hit the front from the start and crossed the line in 14.62 secs.

Lyle won 4x100m gold in Doha in 2015 but admitted she is relieved to have claimed a maiden individual global title.

Maria Lyle won Great Britain's second gold medal on Sunday

"There were a few stumbles at the start of the race so to pull off a performance like that it means so much. It gives me confidence going into the Paralympic year," she told the BBC.

"This is my third worlds so it's been a number of years of just learning from previous experiences, not only physically but mentally, and learning how to cope with the challenges that come along with a championships.

"I think it's just growing up, experiencing stuff and just actually enjoying the sport for once. I think people take things too seriously but if you remember you're just running from one line to another."

Aled Davies completed the hat-trick of GB golds in the shot put

Welshman Davies also struck gold as he took Britain's medal tally into double figures by winning his fourth consecutive world shot put title.

Davies won the T63 shot put with a distance of 15.32m.

There was also a silver medal for Paralympics bronze medallist Andrew Small in the T33 100m final, as well as a bronze for Great Britain in the F41 shot put bronze, as Kyron Duke produced a throw of 13.82m.

Uzbekistan's Bobirjon Omonov won the event with a new championship record of 14.03m.