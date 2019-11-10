Hannah Cockroft wins gold at World Para-Athletics Championships with world record
Kyron Duke claims bronze in F41 shot put
Last Updated: 10/11/19 11:46am
Hannah Cockroft has won her fifth T34 100m title in succession at the World Para-Athletics Championships in Dubai.
The 27-year-old did it in style, setting a new world record of 16.77 seconds and now holds world records for all the T34 distances from 100m to 1500m.
It was a British one-two as former world record holder Kare Adenegan came second in 17.49 seconds.
Cockroft told BBC Sport: "Sub-17 still felt like it was going to be next year's goal.
"It still felt a little out of my league. I haven't pushed that quick ever, so I'm not sure how I just did it.
"I think I had settled for silver in my head."
There was a bronze for Great Britain in the F41 shot put bronze, as Kyron Duke produced a throw of 13.82m.
Uzbekistan's Bobirjon Omonov won the event with a new championship record of 14.03m.