Hannah Cockroft wins gold at World Para-Athletics Championships with world record

Hannah Cockroft celebrates after a record-breaking performance

Hannah Cockroft has won her fifth T34 100m title in succession at the World Para-Athletics Championships in Dubai.

The 27-year-old did it in style, setting a new world record of 16.77 seconds and now holds world records for all the T34 distances from 100m to 1500m.

It was a British one-two as former world record holder Kare Adenegan came second in 17.49 seconds.

Cockroft told BBC Sport: "Sub-17 still felt like it was going to be next year's goal.

"It still felt a little out of my league. I haven't pushed that quick ever, so I'm not sure how I just did it.

Cockroft crosses the line first to win in Dubai

"I think I had settled for silver in my head."

There was a bronze for Great Britain in the F41 shot put bronze, as Kyron Duke produced a throw of 13.82m.

Uzbekistan's Bobirjon Omonov won the event with a new championship record of 14.03m.