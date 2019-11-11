Hollie Arnold and Jonathan Broom-Edwards win gold at World Para-Athletics Championships

Hollie Arnold set a new championship record to defend her women's javelin F46 title

Great Britain's Hollie Arnold and Jonathan Broom-Edwards both won gold on day five of the World Para-Athletics Championships in Dubai.

Arnold set a new championship record of 44.73 metres to defend her women's javelin F46 title, while Broom-Edwards cleared 2.02m at his third attempt to win the T64 high jump.

Arnold broke her own championship record to take the lead halfway through her event and that was enough to seal victory ahead of New Zealand's Holly Robinson and Venezuelan bronze medallist Naibys Morillo.

Broom-Edwards and closest rival Temurbek Giyazov, from Uzbekistan, both failed to clear 2.02m at their first two attempts, but the Briton, who ruptured his Achilles last season, cleared it with his final attempt to take gold.

British sprinters Kadeena Cox and Thomas Young both took silver after being edged out in photo finishes in their respective events.

Cox lost out to Russia's Margarita Goncharova in the women's 400m T38 and Young was beaten by a thousandth of a second by China's Zhu Dening in the men's 100m T38.