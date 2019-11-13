World Para-Athletics Championships: Sophie Hahn improves her own world record to claim T38 200m title

Sophie Hahn has taken her World Championship title tally to seven

Britain's Sophie Hahn continued her record-breaking form at the World Para-Athletics Championships in Dubai.

Hahn, who broke her own world record to win her fourth straight T38 100m title on Tuesday, repeated the feat in the 200m.

The 22-year-old won in a time of 25.92 seconds, lowering her previous record by one hundredth of a second.

Hungary's Luca Ekler (26.61secs) won silver and Australian Rhiannon Clarke bronze, while Briton Kadeena Cox (28.08secs) was sixth.

Hahn, Paralympic champion over the shorter distance, has now successfully defended both titles she won at London 2017 and it brings her World Championship title tally to seven.

"It's my first 200m race of the year and I've no idea where that came from," she told BBC Sport.

"I'm in shock to be honest. To come home with a world record, I couldn't ask for much more than that."

Paul Blake, who won T36 800m gold on the first day of the championships, came second in his heat of the 400m to reach Thursday's final.

British two-time Paralympic champion Libby Clegg and her guide Tom Somers were disqualified from their T11 200m semi-final.