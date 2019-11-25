UK Athletics: Zara Hyde Peters will not take up chief executive role

Zara Hyde Peters (pictured in 2004)

Zara Hyde Peters will not take up a position as chief executive of UK Athletics following reports related to a safeguarding issue.

Hyde Peters had been due to start work as the governing body's new boss on December 1 but UKA chairman Chris Clark says that will not happen now.

A report in The Times newspaper alleged that Hyde Peters' husband, Mike Peters, was allowed to continue as a coach at Coventry Godiva Harriers despite being banned from teaching for an "inappropriate relationship" with a 15-year-old schoolgirl.

Hyde Peters was vice-chair of Coventry Godiva Harriers at the time.

A brief statement from UKA chair Clark read: "Following recent press reports and significant media attention focused on Zara Hyde Peters the UKA Board convened a meeting this past Sunday 24th November and discussed the situation fully.

"Following the meeting I had time with Zara to review the situation and we have agreed together, that she will now not be taking up her position as CEO on 1st December."

The Times has claimed that although Hyde Peters knew her husband had been permanently barred from teaching in October 2012, he was allowed to carry on in his role as coach at Coventry Godiva Harriers between 2012 and 2017.

Peters was banned from teaching PE after being found guilty of unacceptable professional conduct following an "inappropriate relationship" at Bilton School in Rugby between 2004 and 2005. He was cleared of sexual misconduct.

Funding body UK Sport had announced on Friday that it had not previously been aware of the issue until The Times report was published.

It said it would hold "urgent discussions" with UKA over the matter.