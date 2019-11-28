Russia Olympic boss says athletes will not compete under neutral flag in Tokyo

The head of Russia's Olympic committee has said it is"completely out of the question" for Russian athletes to compete at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics under a neutral flag.

A WADA expert panel recommended on Monday Russian athletes should compete as 'neutrals' at next year's Olympics and other major global events such as the FIFA World Cup for the next four years, with WADA's executive committee due to rule on the recommendation on December 9.

The decision came after a database from the discredited Moscow laboratory that Russian officials were required to hand over in January was tainted with fake evidence, with results of positive doping tests removed.

Currently, only Russian track and field athletes who comply with a rigorous anti-doping programme have been cleared to compete internationally as 'neutral athletes'.

That's a process undertaken solely by athletics' governing body, World Athletics (formerly IAAF) since 2015.

However, Russia's Olympic chief Stanislav Pozdnyakov's comments highlight Russia's wider position on the accusations against them as he refused to make any formal statement until WADA rule on their fate next month.