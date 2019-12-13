Peter Snell, New Zealand's three-time Olympic champion, dies aged 80

Three-time Olympic champion and world mile record-holder Peter Snell has died at the age of 80.

Snell, who is regarded as one of the greatest middle-distance runners, won the 800 metres at the 1960 Rome Olympics aged 21, and the 800m and 1,500m double at the 1964 Tokyo Games.

He was also the first man since 1920 to win the 800m and 1,500m at the same Olympics, something which no male athlete has done since.

He twice held the mile world record and held world records in the 800m, 880 yards, 1,000m, and the 4x1-mile relay.

Athletics' governing body World Athletics released a statement stating it was "deeply saddened" by the news.