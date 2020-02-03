GB hurdler Andrew Pozzi shines at Paris Indoor Meeting

Andrew Pozzi is desperate to improve on last season's rollercoaster ride

Andrew Pozzi was shocked and delighted after storming to victory in the 60m hurdles at the season's opening race in Paris on Sunday.

The 27-year-old Sky Sports Scholar first clocked 7.56 seconds in the heats and then ran a world-leading 7.52s to win the final for his fastest-ever opener.

France's Pascal Martinot-Lagarde - reigning European 110m hurdles champion and home favourite - was second in 7.66. World indoor bronze medallist Aurel Manga was third in 7.68.

"I'm so pleased with my season opener in France," said Pozzi.

"It's the fastest I've ever started an indoor season and that's really promising. I didn't expect to run quite so quickly and there are areas for big improvement in my race so it shows the work we've been doing this winter is paying off."

It was the perfect platform in an Olympic year, having experienced such a turbulent 2019.

2020 off to a great start! Fastest ever season opener and World Lead in Paros tonight with 7.52s. Amazing atmosphere inside the stadium too 🤩 pic.twitter.com/PIKFB1TQRz — Andrew Pozzi (@andrew_pozzi) February 2, 2020

Pozzi moved last year to the west coast of Italy to work with new coach Santiago Antunez, he suffered a bad leg muscle injury and then took a heavy tumble which wrecked his preparation for the World Championships in Doha.

He didn't even make the final, but with the Tokyo Games less than six months away, Pozzi is in good spirits.

"I hope to keep improving this indoor season and set myself up well for the outdoor season in this important Olympic year," he added.

Former Sky Scholar Holly Bradshaw wrapped up two British victories at the first Indoor Permit Meeting of 2020, although the European indoor silver medallist shared the spoils with French record-holder Ninon Guillon-Romarin.