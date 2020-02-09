Athletics News

Home

Jemma Reekie breaks British indoor mile record in New York

Last Updated: 09/02/20 2:38pm

Jemma Reekie has added the British mile record to her 800m record
Jemma Reekie has added the British mile record to her 800m record

Jemma Reekie has broken the British indoor mile record in New York.

Reekie beat the record held by her fellow Scot and training partner Laura Muir with a new time of 4 minutes 17.88 seconds.

The Scottish middle-distance athlete is in a rich vein of form at the moment, having also taken half-a-second off Muir's 800 metres record in Glasgow last week.

Also See:

Only Ethiopian great Genzebe Dibaba (4:13.31) and Romanian Doina Melinte (4:17.14) have run faster indoor miles than 21-year-old Reekie. She ran the first 1500m in 4:00.56, which would also have been a British record.

After the race she rang her coach Andy Young, tweeting: "I just called Andy to ask if 4.17 was a good mile time, [only] for him to tell me it was a British record."

Trending

Around Sky Sports

Get Sky Sports

Your sport. Your way. 8 dedicated channels

Watch on NOW TV

Watch all the action with a Sky Sports Pass

Win Win Win

Win in our free to enter competitions section

Free Golf Game

Play amazing courses on PC, tablet or mobile!

©2020 Sky UK