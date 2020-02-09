Jemma Reekie breaks British indoor mile record in New York

Jemma Reekie has added the British mile record to her 800m record

Jemma Reekie has broken the British indoor mile record in New York.

Reekie beat the record held by her fellow Scot and training partner Laura Muir with a new time of 4 minutes 17.88 seconds.

The Scottish middle-distance athlete is in a rich vein of form at the moment, having also taken half-a-second off Muir's 800 metres record in Glasgow last week.

Only Ethiopian great Genzebe Dibaba (4:13.31) and Romanian Doina Melinte (4:17.14) have run faster indoor miles than 21-year-old Reekie. She ran the first 1500m in 4:00.56, which would also have been a British record.

After the race she rang her coach Andy Young, tweeting: "I just called Andy to ask if 4.17 was a good mile time, [only] for him to tell me it was a British record."