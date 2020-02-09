Jemma Reekie breaks British indoor mile record in New York
Last Updated: 09/02/20 2:38pm
Jemma Reekie has broken the British indoor mile record in New York.
Reekie beat the record held by her fellow Scot and training partner Laura Muir with a new time of 4 minutes 17.88 seconds.
The Scottish middle-distance athlete is in a rich vein of form at the moment, having also taken half-a-second off Muir's 800 metres record in Glasgow last week.
Only Ethiopian great Genzebe Dibaba (4:13.31) and Romanian Doina Melinte (4:17.14) have run faster indoor miles than 21-year-old Reekie. She ran the first 1500m in 4:00.56, which would also have been a British record.
I just called Andy to ask if 4.17 was a good mile time😂 for him to tell me it was a British record 😅 WOW— JemmaReekie (@JemmaReekie) February 8, 2020
After the race she rang her coach Andy Young, tweeting: "I just called Andy to ask if 4.17 was a good mile time, [only] for him to tell me it was a British record."