Joanna Adams named new UK Athletics chief executive officer

Joanna Adams was previously the chief executive officer of England Netball

Joanna Adams has been named as the new chief executive officer at UK Athletics.

Adams was CEO of England Netball from 2015 to 2019, overseeing a time of great growth in the sport and a 2018 Commonwealth Games success.

Chris Clark will step down as chair at UK Sport when Adams joins - and he will advise the board on a commercial plan for the sport.

Nic Coward - the interim CEO - will then assume the role of chair until the end of the year.

UK Sport has commissioned an independent review into UK Athletics (UKA) following "major concern" about recent issues, including its dealing with Alberto Salazar and his Nike Oregon Project.

Clark said: "The role of Chair for UKA clearly now requires a huge time commitment during this crucial period.

"My other commitments to regulated businesses and public sector organisations have significantly increased since commencing the role and I have to concede that I cannot give it the time commitment it deserves right now.

"However I am delighted to have the opportunity to continue working with UK Athletics on the commercial strategy and Joanna's appointment, and her track record of success in not only sports governance but also commercial, marketing and competition structures, means we have excellent leadership to take the sport on in a positive future direction.

"Nic has already made a very positive impact and retaining his expertise for this transition period was an important consideration when the Board debated the changes we needed to make.

"The focus now has to be the future and how we will apply the learnings and best practice from the ongoing reviews and ensure the sport has a hugely successful future."