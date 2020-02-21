Ababel Yeshaneh breaks women's half marathon world record by 20secs

Ababel Yeshaneh, centre, was in world record-breaking form to win the RAK half marathon in United Arab Emirates

Ethiopia's Ababel Yeshaneh smashed the women's half marathon world record by 20 seconds at Friday's Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) event in the United Arab Emirates.

Yeshaneh, who only started marathon running two years ago, powered across the finishing line in 1:04:31 to eclipse the previous best time of 1:04:51 set by Kenyan Joyciline Jepkosgei in 2017.

Marathon world record holder Brigid Kosgei finished second in 1:04:49, and her time was also two seconds inside Jepkosgei's mark.

Kenya's Joyciline Jepkosgei held the previous world record set in Valencia in 2017

Both Yeshaneh, runner-up in the 2019 Chicago marathon, and Kosgei wore a version of Nike's Vaporfly shoes, which have featured in several other track and road records during the last three years.

Some earlier models of the shoe were banned by World Athletics last month, but the latest one launched by Nike complies with the rules to limit carbon plate usage and sole thickness for elite races.

Kenya's Kibiwott Kandie was a clear winner in the men's event

Kenya's Kibiwott Kandie won the men's race in 58:58, 18 seconds clear of compatriot Alexander Mutiso in second place.