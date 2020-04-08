World Athletics Championships rescheduled for 2022

The World Championships were originally due to take place in August next year

The World Athletics Championships have been rescheduled for July 14-24 in 2022, narrowly avoiding a clash with the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The World Championships in Oregon were originally due to take place in August next year, but have been moved due to the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics.

The Commonwealth Games are scheduled to start on July 27, just three days after the World Athletics Championships will conclude.

The World Athletics Council said the date had been agreed after consultations with Birmingham 2022 organisers, and will "prevent a direct conflict between any of these major events".

World Athletics president Sebastian Coe said the new schedule presented "a bonanza for athletics fans around the globe".

Coe added: "We believe we have found a solution that will allow athletes who are eligible for the other two events to compete in them with the Commonwealth Games Federation planning to stage the athletics programme towards the end of their event."

CGF president Louise Martin called the discussions with World Athletics "hugely constructive".

She added: "We will continue to work together to create space within our schedules to provide athletes with the opportunity to safely compete to the best of their abilities at multiple world class events."