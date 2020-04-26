London Marathon: 2.6 Challenge raises more than £4.6m for charity

0:45 Former Tottenham captain Ledley King takes part in the 2.6 Challenge for charity. Former Tottenham captain Ledley King takes part in the 2.6 Challenge for charity.

Sportspeople and celebrities have already raised more than £4.6m for UK charities after taking on the 2.6 Challenge on what should have been London Marathon day.

The 40th edition of the race had to be postponed - it is now scheduled for October 4 - because of the coronavirus pandemic.

With a significant shortfall for multiple charities which benefit from the race every year, organisers asked people to create challenges based around the number 26 - the number of miles in a marathon - or 2.6.

It was taken up by sportspeople including Gareth Bale, who completed 26 keepy-uppies at home, former Olympic champion Lord Coe and Stephen Fry, who attempted to hit a cricket ball up in the air 26 times in a row.

Hugh Brasher, event director of London Marathon Events, said: "The response we have had to the 2.6 Challenge has been incredible.

"It has been so inspiring to see the nation come together - from superstar celebrities to young children - to help save the UK's charities.

"It's important to say that today was just the start of the campaign and we want to encourage people that haven't already taken part to think of a challenge and give it a go."